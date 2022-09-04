Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar invites Kartik Aaryan to his chat show

Karan Johar-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan made his debut on the Koffee With Karan show in the sixth season in 2019 when he graced the couch with Kriti Sanon to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. But since last year, there has been bad blood between the filmmaker and the actor after the Dhamaka star was ousted from Dostana 2.

Dostana 2 was supposed to have Lakshay, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan as the three leading characters when it was announced. But as per reports, Kartik was ousted from the project due to his creative differences with Johar and even Dharma had issued a statement in April 2021 that it would be recasting Collin D'Cunha's directorial debut.

Since then, Kartik and Karan have always maintained a dignified silence on their relationship, but it seems that the two of them have resolved their differences now. It was in the ninth episode of the ongoing season of Koffee With Karan, which featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil invited the Dhamaka star to his chat show.



Kriti, who just picked the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her brilliant performance in Mimi last year, called Kartik in the last segment of the game show and asked him to say "Hey Karan, it's me" to the filmmaker. Before Kartik could say anything, Karan said on the phone kept on speaker, "Oh god, Kartik has been called for the third time. Kartik, you might as well just come for the show fast", to which Kartik just laughed out a little and completed Kriti's request.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Karan are all set to clash with each other at the box office when the director's next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and the actor's next film Shehzada hit theatres on February 10 next year. Though it has been reported that due to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, Karan might would have to push his film's release a bit forward.