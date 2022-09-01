Kartik Aaryan says 'sapne dekhna thodi chhod dunga' when asked about his dream of owning private jet

Kartik Aaryan/File photo

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most relatable actors in the Hindi film industry as he has a loyal fanbase who appreciate his journey as an outsider coming from Gwalior to Mumbai. In a recent interview, the actor was asked how he maintains the relatability factor with his fans even after becoming one of the most successful actors with the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

"I still travel in economy. I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it also. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger", Kartik told Film Companion. When he was further prodded about reports of him owning a private jet, the actor said, "Private jet bhi aana chahiye 9Private jet should also come). It’s all relative."

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor continued, "I want to be more successful and go to super success. It doesn’t stop, but the relatability factor is that I like the same food. If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we’ll eat the same food in Gwalior, we’ll eat the same paneer and naan and that’s not going to change."

"I don’t have to prove that I come from Gwalior, and that I’m relatable. I don’t need to do anything. I talk the same way as I always have. The core doesn’t change. These are all materialistic things", Kartik concluded. The actor was further questioned how he will relate his fans after buying a private jet, and Kartik jokingly replied, "Sapne dekhna thodi chhod dunga? Kuch toh is gareeb aadmi ko sochne do (I won't stop dreaming now, right? Let this poor man think something)".



READ | Kartik Aaryan reveals his relationship status after rumoured breakup with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Kriti Sanon stars as the leading lady in the actioner drama being directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and slated to release in cinemas on February 10, 2023.