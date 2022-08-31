Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set for comic book adaptation

Kartik Aaryan-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/Instagram

Ever since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's character of Rooh Baba has become an icon in the country, especially amongst the kids. And this fan favourite has a new surprise for the fans as he gets his own comic book avatar. Yes, you read that right!

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be adapted into a comic book series, the actor has announced.

Production houses T-Series and Cine1Studios have teamed up with Diamond Comics, India's iconic comic book distributor and publisher, to bring 'Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa', based on Aaryan's character, for the young audience.

"Rooh Baba aur unki kahaniyan ab aa gayi hai comics ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein... This one is for all my lil fans #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa @diamondcomicsindia @tseries.Official @cine1studios," Aaryan captioned the cover art of the upcoming comic book on Instagram on Tuesday. "Keep the excitement flowing as we introduce #RoohBabaKiBhoolBhulaiyaa comics coming very soon to entertain you and your family!" read the post by Diamond Comics.



Diamond comics is one of the best-known comic publishers in India who has given some of the most iconic original Indian comic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Billoo, Pinki, and Motu Patlu to every kid growing up in the country as they now add Rooh Baba to their list. Moreover, it speaks volumes of not just Kartik's box office success but also his actual success with the masses.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy was released in theatres on May 20. Also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022 collecting over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy and Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada.