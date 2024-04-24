Heatwave: Severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke you shouldn't ignore

As temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Heat stroke occurs when the body's core temperature reaches dangerously high levels, leading to potentially life-threatening complications. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of heat stroke is crucial for prompt intervention and prevention of serious consequences. Here are five severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke that you should never ignore:

High Body Temperature: One of the hallmark signs of heat stroke is a soaring body temperature above 104°F (40°C). When the body's ability to regulate temperature fails, it can quickly lead to heat stroke. If you or someone you know experiences a high body temperature accompanied by hot, dry skin, it's essential to seek immediate medical attention.

Altered Mental State or Behavior: Heat stroke can cause confusion, agitation, delirium, or even loss of consciousness. These changes in mental state are concerning indicators of severe heat-related illness. If you notice someone acting unusually disoriented or irrational in hot weather conditions, it's crucial to intervene and provide assistance.

Flushed, Dry Skin: Heat stroke often presents with hot, dry skin due to the body's inability to sweat and cool itself adequately. Unlike heat exhaustion, where the skin may be moist from sweating, heat stroke can cause the skin to become dry and flushed. This symptom indicates a critical situation requiring immediate medical attention.

Rapid Heart Rate and Breathing: As the body struggles to cope with excessive heat, the heart rate and breathing may become rapid and shallow. An elevated heart rate, particularly in combination with other symptoms, is a red flag for heat stroke. Prompt medical evaluation is necessary to prevent further complications such as organ damage or failure.

Nausea and Vomiting: Heat stroke can also manifest with gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. These symptoms may arise due to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances resulting from prolonged exposure to high temperatures. If left untreated, severe dehydration can exacerbate the risk of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.