Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

DNA TV Show: Maoists in Kerala's Wayanad call for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

Heatwave: Severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke you shouldn't ignore

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

DNA TV Show: Maoists in Kerala's Wayanad call for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

Heatwave: Severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke you shouldn't ignore

Weight Loss: Vegan foods to boost metabolism and shed fat

9 animals with unique parenting styles

Vitamin C-rich drinks to boost immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

HomeHealth

Health

Heatwave: Severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke you shouldn't ignore

Here are five severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke that you should never ignore:

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Heat stroke occurs when the body's core temperature reaches dangerously high levels, leading to potentially life-threatening complications. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of heat stroke is crucial for prompt intervention and prevention of serious consequences. Here are five severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke that you should never ignore:

High Body Temperature: One of the hallmark signs of heat stroke is a soaring body temperature above 104°F (40°C). When the body's ability to regulate temperature fails, it can quickly lead to heat stroke. If you or someone you know experiences a high body temperature accompanied by hot, dry skin, it's essential to seek immediate medical attention.

Altered Mental State or Behavior: Heat stroke can cause confusion, agitation, delirium, or even loss of consciousness. These changes in mental state are concerning indicators of severe heat-related illness. If you notice someone acting unusually disoriented or irrational in hot weather conditions, it's crucial to intervene and provide assistance.

Flushed, Dry Skin: Heat stroke often presents with hot, dry skin due to the body's inability to sweat and cool itself adequately. Unlike heat exhaustion, where the skin may be moist from sweating, heat stroke can cause the skin to become dry and flushed. This symptom indicates a critical situation requiring immediate medical attention.

Rapid Heart Rate and Breathing: As the body struggles to cope with excessive heat, the heart rate and breathing may become rapid and shallow. An elevated heart rate, particularly in combination with other symptoms, is a red flag for heat stroke. Prompt medical evaluation is necessary to prevent further complications such as organ damage or failure.

Nausea and Vomiting: Heat stroke can also manifest with gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. These symptoms may arise due to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances resulting from prolonged exposure to high temperatures. If left untreated, severe dehydration can exacerbate the risk of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US Congress passes Ukraine, Israel foreign aid bill worth $95 billion

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

Meet man, an Indian, who made changes in his super expensive Rolls Royce for comfort of his...

'My mother's mangalsutra was...': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi over attack on Congress

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement