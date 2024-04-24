Twitter
India gets a new supercar with 325 km/h top speed, priced at Rs 3.99 crore, it is made by…

Aston Martin Vantage comes powered by an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It accelerates to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 202mph (325 km/h).

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin on Tuesday launched the new sports car ‘Vantage’ at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom) in India. According to the company, the new Vantage boasts a muscular physique and unmistakable presence, with design cues inspired by Aston Martin’s legendary One-77 supercar.

“Any car bearing the Vantage name has much to live up to, which is why this newest model makes an unwavering commitment to high performance in its purest and most explicit form,” Amedeo Felisa, Aston Martin CEO, said in a statement.

“Together with assertive styling, all-new interior, and state-of-the-art infotainment, Vantage is world-class in every respect,” he added.

The new Vantage comes powered by an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It accelerates to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 202mph (325 km/h).

In addition, the company mentioned that the vehicle’s chassis and powertrain are finely tuned to deliver unparalleled driver engagement, complemented by a perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

“With a perfectly balanced front-engined rear-wheel drive chassis aided by industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics, it combines outright capability with progression and exploitability,” said Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin CTO.

Moreover, the sports car maker said that the Vantage comes standard with 21-inch forged wheels, cast-iron brake discs, and an advanced vehicle dynamics control system.

Inside, the new vehicle has an overhauled dashboard featuring a new 10.25-inch infotainment system and physical buttons and switches.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

