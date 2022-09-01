Kartik Aaryan reveals his relationship status after rumoured breakup with Sara Ali Khan, says 'main pichle...'

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan/File photo

There's no denying that one of the most talked about celebrities of recent times, Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of his last outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is among the most eligible bachelors in the film industry. Kartik, who in a short span of time in the film industry has carved a niche for himself and given some memorable films that have won the hearts of the audience, recently admitted that he's single.

Previously, Kartik Aaryan has remained tight-lipped about his relationship status. On being questioned about his love life, Kartik would always say that he's 'in love with work', in an attempt to avoid reacting to his dating and link-up reports. Especially, when he would be asked about his rumoured relationship with his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan, that would Kartik's go to answer. However, it was reported that Kartik and Sara ever dating during the filming of Love Aaj Kal 2. The two broke up before the film's release, media reports suggest. But the two never publicly spoke about their rumoured romance, until recently when on Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan confirmed that Kartik Aaryan and she had dated briefly.

Now Kartik too has finally decided to address questions about his relationship status and revealed that for the past over a year, he's been single.

Recently, while speaking about his love life, Kartik during a chat with Film Companion said, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (Translation: I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else)."

After having said this, Kartik quickly corrected himself and added, "I have been single for the past 1 year." He further clarified, "I am not reducing the time period slowly...it just was not precise." When questioned if he will continue to say that he's in love with his work, the actor replied, "No it's not like that. But I am single. That's about it."