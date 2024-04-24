This Indian King has many roads named after him in Poland as reward for…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bareilly Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

MP Board Class 10, 12 results declared: Boys outperform girls, check details here

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers, issuing fresh credit cards

Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

Who was first owner of Sachin Tendulkar's 6000 square feet house, how much he paid for it?

IPL 2024: Meet beautiful wives of SRH players

Teams to score over 200 runs most times in IPL

Who are Yaksha and Yakshini?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

Owner of Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy breaks silence on reports claiming it was shut down: 'It's a stupid rumour'

Film that changed Amitabh Bachchan's life was rejected by 3 stars, supporting actor charged more than hero, heroine quit

HomeViral

Viral

This Indian King has many roads named after him in Poland as reward for…

Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Jamnagar, Gujarat, showed kindness and empathy towards the Polish refugees, who were in dire need of help.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Once upon a time, during the Second World War, Poland was destroyed, and its people were taken captive and tortured in torture chambers. Amidst this chaos, something extraordinary happened. Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Jamnagar, Gujarat, showed kindness and empathy towards the Polish refugees, who were in dire need of help.

Despite opposition from the then British government, the Maharaja not only included the Polis women and children in his kingdom but also built a mini-Poland at the port of Rosy in his kingdom. Initially, the Maharaja accommodated the children in tents, but later he built a palace for them 25 km away from his own palace. He cared for the Polish refugees like his own family and kept them there for about nine years.

According to Wislaw Stipula, a Polish refugee who received help from the Maharaja, the Maharaja took special care of everyone's food. Once, when the Maharaja organised a party but didn't know the food preferences of the Polish refugees, he called seven cooks from Goa to serve food according to his style.

The Maharaja's kindness and generosity towards the Polish refugees didn't go unnoticed. He became a hero in the eyes of the Polish people, and many schemes and roads in Poland have been named after King Digvijay to honor his memory. His compassionate act during one of the darkest times in history is a testament to his humanity and kindness towards others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi School News: Government issues advisory as temperature soars in Delhi-NCR

This actor made Sharmila Tagore forget her lines, once did film for Rs 100, could never be a superstar because..

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate who secured Rs 100 crore package, was fired within a year, his AIR was…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance to make big announcement on April 25, to unveil a new free…

Meet Gautam Adani’s ‘right hand’, used to work as teacher, he’s now Rs 1600000 crore…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement