This Indian King has many roads named after him in Poland as reward for…

Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Jamnagar, Gujarat, showed kindness and empathy towards the Polish refugees, who were in dire need of help.

Once upon a time, during the Second World War, Poland was destroyed, and its people were taken captive and tortured in torture chambers. Amidst this chaos, something extraordinary happened. Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Jamnagar, Gujarat, showed kindness and empathy towards the Polish refugees, who were in dire need of help.

Despite opposition from the then British government, the Maharaja not only included the Polis women and children in his kingdom but also built a mini-Poland at the port of Rosy in his kingdom. Initially, the Maharaja accommodated the children in tents, but later he built a palace for them 25 km away from his own palace. He cared for the Polish refugees like his own family and kept them there for about nine years.

According to Wislaw Stipula, a Polish refugee who received help from the Maharaja, the Maharaja took special care of everyone's food. Once, when the Maharaja organised a party but didn't know the food preferences of the Polish refugees, he called seven cooks from Goa to serve food according to his style.

The Maharaja's kindness and generosity towards the Polish refugees didn't go unnoticed. He became a hero in the eyes of the Polish people, and many schemes and roads in Poland have been named after King Digvijay to honor his memory. His compassionate act during one of the darkest times in history is a testament to his humanity and kindness towards others.