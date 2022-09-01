Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon reveals why she would never date Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff-Kartik Aaryan/File photos

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who both made their Bollywood debut together in the 2014 action romantic film Heropanti, and will soon be seen together in the dystopian action thriller Ganapath later this year. The two stars shared great camaraderie and revealed interesting gossip on the Koffee couch.

In the rapid-fire round, the filmmaker Karan Johar asked the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress to list out reasons why she won't date two of her co-stars including Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan, with whom she shared screen space with Luka Chuppi, and will soon be seen together in Shehzada.

For the Student of the Year 2 actor, Kriti said that she would date him because she finds Tiger extremely hot and because she would always have a soft corner for him since Tiger was her first co-star. When asked why she wouldn't date him, Kriti said, "I wouldn’t date him, he flips too much" and later added, "because he does summersaults and flips." For the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, Kriti said, "I know him well and would not date him for the same reason".



Talking about Kriti's upcoming film with Kartik, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10, 2023.

Coming to Kriti's upcoming film with Tiger, Ganapath is being directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen and Super 30 fame. The film will release in theatres on December 23, 2022, and will clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Chritsmas and Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde's comedy Cirkus.