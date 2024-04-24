Twitter
Bollywood

'Aapko lagta hai hum...': Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about renting culture, says 'Pura Bollywood rent par hai'

Ayushmann Khurrana has this to say about the renting culture in Bollywood.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 03:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Ayushmann Khurrana on rent culture in Bollywood (Image: Instagram)
Every day we see Bollywood actors passing a fashion statement even when they are leaving for the airport or for a walk in the city. The actors have to always look trendy and stylish whenever they step out of the house. But do they buy all the clothes they wear? Well, Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about the same and revealed whose fashion sense he likes the most. 

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the renting culture in Bollywood and said, "Pura Bollywood rent pe hai. Aapko lagta hai hum kapde kharedte hai? (Whole Bollywood is on rent. Do you think we buy all our clothes?) We hire stylists, they source the clothes and return the clothes. Where will we take so many clothes." 

He further talked about Diljit Dosanjh's fashion and lauded the actor and singer for his style and his global reach. He said, "I like Diljit Dosanjh’s style. I am really happy with Punjab, he has taken it to a global stage. He is too good." 

The actor further talked about how he is not passionate about fashion but has to sport different looks when his work demands. However, the actor recalled how he used to give pocket money to his brother Aparshakti Khurrana whenever he used to style him during the initial days. He said, "Like my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) loves fashion and he does it very well. In fact, in the initial years when I was doing anchoring, he used to style me. He used to get pocket money for that. Maine bola tu mujh style karde, ghar ke paise ghar mein aajaege (I told him style me, the money will stay in the house). Later he told me he doesn’t have time, mein khud actor ban gaeya hu (I myself have become an actor)." 

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in 2023’s Dream Girl 2. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and became his highest-opening film ever. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film turned out to be a major success at the box office too. His next film is yet to be announced. 

