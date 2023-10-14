Headlines

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

WC 2023: Big blow for Sri Lanka, this star player ruled out of World Cup due to thigh injury; check details

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

HomeTelevision

Television

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Dino James won the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, whereas Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up respectively.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: After a life-altering journey, daredevil contestant, rapper Dino James won the game-changing season whereas Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up respectively, giving the winner a tough fight. On Saturday, October 14, the grand finale of the 13th season was aired with adrenaline-inducing stunts, glamour, games, performances, and hilarious moments. 

Onwards and upwards has been Dino’s motto throughout the season as he navigated his way to victory. By the end of the show, the Khiladi performed a total number of 16 stunts and won nine of them. He established himself as a formidable competitor at the outset of the season. He was everyone’s favourite stunt partner because he built credibility as a daredevil, who could pull off stunts impeccably. Apart from performing stunts to perfection, Dino entertained the contestants and the viewers by whipping out spontaneous raps. Host Rohit Shetty appreciated the rapper for being fearless not only while performing stunts, but also as he voiced his opinion when it mattered. His bond with Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja inspired friendship goals. From the beginning of the season to the finale, the competition between Arjit Taneja and Dino was neck and neck until the latter’s victory. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Soon after the winner was announced, several netizens and fans of the show, shared their views about it. An internet user wrote, "Well deserved... Shiv Thakre aur Aishwarya final m kya kar rahe they ye samaj nahi aaya." Another Internet user wrote, "Deserving winner." A netizen wrote, "Well Deserved." Another netizen wrote, "Thank God that Aishwarya is not the winner, congrats @dinojms well deserved." One of the netizens wrote, "Congratulations Rockstar." Another netizen wrote, "Thank God that Aishwarya is not the winner, congrats @dinojms well deserved."

Commenting on the season and the contestant’s victory, Host Rohit Shetty said, “Each year, we harness our creative energies in crafting unprecedented and innovative challenges for our contestants and spiking up the fear factor of the show. In this edition, every participant showed courage in the most unexpected moments. Congratulations to Dino James for not only winning the trophy but also for winning viewers' hearts. I believe he is the most genuine and fearless contestant we've had this season. This edition would not have been a success without our base of ardent fans and viewers. I thank them for their constant love and support."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Eng vs Afg match on Sunday; check routes to take, avoid

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Isha Ambani’s cousin runs Rs 845 crore company, he is married to…

ODI World Cup 2023: Here's India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE