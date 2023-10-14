Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Dino James won the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, whereas Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: After a life-altering journey, daredevil contestant, rapper Dino James won the game-changing season whereas Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up respectively, giving the winner a tough fight. On Saturday, October 14, the grand finale of the 13th season was aired with adrenaline-inducing stunts, glamour, games, performances, and hilarious moments.

Onwards and upwards has been Dino’s motto throughout the season as he navigated his way to victory. By the end of the show, the Khiladi performed a total number of 16 stunts and won nine of them. He established himself as a formidable competitor at the outset of the season. He was everyone’s favourite stunt partner because he built credibility as a daredevil, who could pull off stunts impeccably. Apart from performing stunts to perfection, Dino entertained the contestants and the viewers by whipping out spontaneous raps. Host Rohit Shetty appreciated the rapper for being fearless not only while performing stunts, but also as he voiced his opinion when it mattered. His bond with Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja inspired friendship goals. From the beginning of the season to the finale, the competition between Arjit Taneja and Dino was neck and neck until the latter’s victory.

Soon after the winner was announced, several netizens and fans of the show, shared their views about it. An internet user wrote, "Well deserved... Shiv Thakre aur Aishwarya final m kya kar rahe they ye samaj nahi aaya." Another Internet user wrote, "Deserving winner." A netizen wrote, "Well Deserved." Another netizen wrote, "Thank God that Aishwarya is not the winner, congrats @dinojms well deserved." One of the netizens wrote, "Congratulations Rockstar." Another netizen wrote, "Thank God that Aishwarya is not the winner, congrats @dinojms well deserved."

Commenting on the season and the contestant’s victory, Host Rohit Shetty said, “Each year, we harness our creative energies in crafting unprecedented and innovative challenges for our contestants and spiking up the fear factor of the show. In this edition, every participant showed courage in the most unexpected moments. Congratulations to Dino James for not only winning the trophy but also for winning viewers' hearts. I believe he is the most genuine and fearless contestant we've had this season. This edition would not have been a success without our base of ardent fans and viewers. I thank them for their constant love and support."