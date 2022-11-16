KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals what attracted him towards Jaya Bachchan, says 'humne apni patani se...'

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli registers his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012 across all formats

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

MS Dhoni turns brand ambassador for Rs 1.73 lakh crore gaming company giving tough fight to BGMI, Call of Duty

7th Pay Commission: DA hike may exceed expectations for central government employees, details inside

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol to celebrate Gadar 2's success, watch viral videos

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Little boy surprises ISRO chief S Somanath with Vikram Lander model, internet is mighty impressed

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli registers his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012 across all formats

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol to celebrate Gadar 2's success, watch viral videos

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Nagpur fan club books entire cinema hall for his actioner in style, netizens say 'aag laga di'

HomeTelevision

Television

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals what attracted him towards Jaya Bachchan, says 'humne apni patani se...'

In the latest promo, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about marrying Jaya Bachchan, and also revealed how Jaya Bachchan impressed him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Twitter, Kaun Banega Crorepati has become the perfect platform for Amitabh Bachchan to showcase his quirky side. With funny and honest confessions to some surprising revelations, KBC is serving knowledge with an apt touch of entertainment. Mr Bachchan is happily married to Jaya Bachchan for the past 49 years. Together, they have led an example of how a filmy couple should stride and survive the challenges of marriage. 

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Amitabh reveals what attracted him the most in Jaya Bahaduri to get married. While praising contestant Priyanka Maharshi's long hair, the Uunchai star opened up that he got married to Jaya due to her long locks. In the promo shared on the channel's Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan praised Priyanka's long hair and requested her to open them for him and the rest of the audience. After the contestant fulfilled his demand, Amitabh said, “Humne apni patni se byaah ek iss wajah se kiya tha kyuki unke baal kaafi lambi the," audience starts laughing heavily over the revelation. 

Watch the promo

Earlier, a participant questioned the actor about how he addresses his wife Jaya Bachchan during the course of the program. Reacting to it Big B said, “Yes, I do use a special name, but why should I tell you that?” 

Harsh then acknowledged that he occasionally refers to his wife Ritu as Boo or Bae and suggested that Big B consider calling Jaya something similar as well. To this he said, “I was born in Uttar Pradesh. The word ‘bae’ has altogether a different meaning,”  “Kyu be kaise ho tum?” (Hey, how are you?). 

Later, when Harsh complained that his wife wouldn't allow him to stay up late to watch the game, they even talked about football games. While his wife Ritu insisted that she has never forbidden Harsh from watching football, Bachchan asked the wife on his behalf to let him watch a game or two if he so desires. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Nagpur fan club books entire cinema hall for his actioner in style, netizens say 'aag laga di'

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Breaking: ISRO successfully launches India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, PM Modi congratulates scientists

One Nation, One Election: Congress slams government for including Ghulam Nabi Azad instead of Kharge in committee

New Tesla Model 3 with 606-km driving range launched, 12% more expensive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE