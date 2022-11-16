KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals what attracted him towards Jaya Bachchan, says 'humne apni patani se...'

In the latest promo, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about marrying Jaya Bachchan, and also revealed how Jaya Bachchan impressed him.

After Twitter, Kaun Banega Crorepati has become the perfect platform for Amitabh Bachchan to showcase his quirky side. With funny and honest confessions to some surprising revelations, KBC is serving knowledge with an apt touch of entertainment. Mr Bachchan is happily married to Jaya Bachchan for the past 49 years. Together, they have led an example of how a filmy couple should stride and survive the challenges of marriage.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Amitabh reveals what attracted him the most in Jaya Bahaduri to get married. While praising contestant Priyanka Maharshi's long hair, the Uunchai star opened up that he got married to Jaya due to her long locks. In the promo shared on the channel's Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan praised Priyanka's long hair and requested her to open them for him and the rest of the audience. After the contestant fulfilled his demand, Amitabh said, “Humne apni patni se byaah ek iss wajah se kiya tha kyuki unke baal kaafi lambi the," audience starts laughing heavily over the revelation.

Watch the promo

Earlier, a participant questioned the actor about how he addresses his wife Jaya Bachchan during the course of the program. Reacting to it Big B said, “Yes, I do use a special name, but why should I tell you that?”

Harsh then acknowledged that he occasionally refers to his wife Ritu as Boo or Bae and suggested that Big B consider calling Jaya something similar as well. To this he said, “I was born in Uttar Pradesh. The word ‘bae’ has altogether a different meaning,” “Kyu be kaise ho tum?” (Hey, how are you?).

Later, when Harsh complained that his wife wouldn't allow him to stay up late to watch the game, they even talked about football games. While his wife Ritu insisted that she has never forbidden Harsh from watching football, Bachchan asked the wife on his behalf to let him watch a game or two if he so desires.