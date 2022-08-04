Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals his 'hands and legs shake' while hosting game show

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to top TRP charts with the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The upcoming season of KBC will start on August 7, and recently, Big B attended a press conference about the show. During the media interaction, Megastar was asked by Indian Express, what makes him bring back to host the show.

Bachchan promptly replied to the query by asserting, "The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.” The Paa star further revealed that even after 13 seasons of the show, he still feels nervous about heading the show. "My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show motivates us to take it forward.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati will kickstart its 14th season with a high josh as Aamir Khan and two Kargil war veterans will grace the premiere episode. All three Padma Bhushan guests get a warm welcome from host Amitabh Bachchan. Col Mitali Madhumita and Major DP Singh leave Bachchan and Khan astonished by sharing their stories of valour and bravery. Apart from them, removed boxer MC Mary Kom and footballer Sunil Chetri will also grace the premiere episode.