Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia groove to 'Ishq Tera Tadpave', hilarious video goes viral - WATCH

As much as Karan Kundrra's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash was talked about in 'Bigg Boss 15', his bonding with Umar Riaz also grabbed headlines. The two handsome hunks played the game together and were seen involved in funny antics inside the house until Umar was evicted out of the show for physical violence against Pratik Sehajpal.

Rajiv Adatia, who joined 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wildcard entry mid-season, also enjoyed the company of Karan and Umar and joined their gang. It is great to see that the trio is continuing their friendship even outside the house as they were seen grooving to the remix of Sukhbir's highly popular track 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' in a hilarious video shared by Umar on his Instagram handle on Friday, February 4.

Calling themselves as "India's best 3 dancers", the three men are seen dancing their hearts out to the Sukhbir-Ikka's collaboration for the film 'Hindi Medium'. Rajiv Adatia commented on the video, "WE ARE THE BEST!!!!", while Karan wrote, "Aaaaahahahahha nobody can… only us!!!!". Their co-contestant and popular singer Neha Bhasin was left speechless as she wrote, "OK I just died. I can never see you three the same way again" with multiple tears of joy emoji.

Watch the video here



The hilarious video has gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform with more than 4 million views and 8 lakh likes. People are extremely enjoying the fun video as the comments section is filled with laughing emojis and remarks such as, "I can't control laughing best dancers", "Fully barati dance" and "OMG, u guys are awesome...... Nobody can Dance like u guys".

For the unversed, the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale took place last weekend on Sunday, January 30. Tejasswi Prakash was crowned the winner, while Pratik emerged as the first runner-up in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty finished in the third and fourth spot respectively.