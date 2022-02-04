Karan Kundrra-Umar Riaz set bromance goals as they reunite after 'Bigg Boss 15' - Watch

It seems like 'Bigg Boss 15' will be remembered for building relationships and friendships. Apart from Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's love. We get to see some new BFFs in the town. Let's introduce you to another duo of besties, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz.

Tejasswi's beau shared a video on his social media, where he made a vlog of his meet with Umar. In the video, he arrives at Umar's place in his car, and he sounds extremely excited to meet him. Karan gets out of the car, hugs Riaz's tightly and takes him into the frame. He mocks Umar for looking slim. Kundrra proclaims that he's really happy to see Umar, and he takes a leave from the video saying he'll be busy partying with Umar.

See the video

After this video, Karan was spotted chilling in Umar's place, and he makes another story where he says that Riaz will give him a haircut. It's good to see that even after the show, the contestants are hanging around, and unlike previous seasons, it seems like this season's housemates will continue to stay in touch.

Since ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finished, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's mushy relationship has been causing a stir in the town. They spent the morning after the grand finale together. They had their first date on Monday, as well.

The month of love has begun TejRan fans were eager to learn about Karan and Tejasswi's plans for their first Valentine's Day together. When asked if he intends to propose to her, Karan told PeepingMoon.com that he proposed to her on national television. His parents have seen everything and she came to her place too. Valentine's day without a doubt is special for them too but because Tejasswi signed ‘Naagin 6’ their plans have been spoilt. He also added that he is happy that Teja is busy with work and he wants her to focus on it.