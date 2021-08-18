Hina Khan flaunts toned abs in pink sports bra, shares glimpses of her 'work in progress'

Celebrities frequently reveal details about their fitness routine and progress. They instil a sense of motivation in their supporters by sharing those photographs and videos.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan has shared a number of photos and videos from her daily routine.

For the routine, she donned a black sports bra, a pink patterned tank top, and black track pants with a printed headband. Her hair was pulled back into a tidy ponytail.

In a photo Hina can be seen standing in front of a mirror, she captioned the shot as "Work in Progress."

Hina published a video of herself standing on a treadmill and displaying her post-workout glow in the second post. She attached a "sweat it out" sticker to it.

She also posted a mirror selfie at the gym in the third post. Finally, she posted a video of herself working up a sweat on a gym exercise bike. She captioned the video with "Let's do this" and a bicycle sticker.

Take a look at the posts here-

Hina Khan is well known for her roles as Akshara in Star Plus 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'' and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. In 2017, she competed in the reality shows 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 11', emerging has a runner up in both.

She has signed her debut film, ‘Lines,' which is directed by Hussain Khan and written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh and stars actress Farida Jalal.

She signed another short film, ‘Soulmate,' opposite actor Vivan Bhatena, on January 2, 2019. Pawwan Sharma is the director of the film. She starred alongside actor Jitendra Rai in Rahat Kazmi's short film ‘Wish List’ in May 2019. In September, she started filming as Gosha in Rahat Kazmi's third film, the Indo-Hollywood film 'The Country of the Blind.' In the same month, she signed a digital series called ‘Damaged 2' that is a psychological crime drama.