Television

'Chopped some tension off': Hina Khan's new haircut is grabbing internet's attention

Television actress Hina Khan shared images from her quarantine haircut

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2020, 01:50 PM IST

Hina Khan, who had been making fun videos during her quarantine at home, has now posted images of her new hairstyle. The Televison actress got a haircut at home and proudly presented those images on her Instagram profile.

Hina bid goodbye to stress along with the haircut. She actually wrote, "Chopped some tenion off," alongside the post. While sharing her DIY photoshoot, Hina also tagged her manager and hairstylist, and requested them not to kill her.

"Surpriiiisseeeee. Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. #NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect @heenaalad @sayedsaba Plz don’t kill me," captioned Hina alongside her new haircut images. She shared a slide of eight photos, which show the hairstyle from all angles.

Before getting the bob cut, Hina Khan was seen sporting with her hair tied up, whether for her workout images and videos, or the fun videos. She had also taught her fans how to make a mask from a t-shirt in one of her videos.

Hina gained fame on Television with her character Akshara from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai'. She was seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 8 as well as 'Bigg Boss 11', and the actress was loved in both the shows. She made her Cannes debut last year too.

