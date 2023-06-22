Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals why she didn’t want to have kids’, talks about her broken marriage

Pooja Bhatt reveals why she didn’t want to have kids’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 18 and the contestants have been entertaining the audience since then. Amidst this, Pooja Bhatt was seen talking about her failed marriage with one of her co-contestant and revealed the reason behind not having kids.

In the latest episode, Pooja Bhatt was seen having a conversation with Bebika Dhurve about her broken marriage. The actress was heard saying, “I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why live a lie? This was not a dress rehearsal, we get only one chance." Bebika further inquired if her ex-husband was an actor, Pooja replied, "He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man.”

She further added, “He was a Capricorn. Which is why we got along very well.” Bebika Dhurve told Pooja that Capricons become good fathers after which, she revealed the reason behind not having kids and said, “That time, my heart was not in place. I didn't want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn't want to have kids and I couldn't lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways.”

Pooja Bhatt found love in Manish Makhija, former Channel V, VJ, and restaurateur Paap, and married in Goa in 1997. After 11 years of marriage, the duo separated their ways.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is being hosted by Salman Khan. The show started on June 18 and since then, a contestant has also been evicted from the show. The first captaincy task was held in the latest episode and Falak Naaz became the first captain of the house after beating Akansha Puri in the task.

