Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan shares crucial details about new season, says 'janta is the asli Bigg Boss'

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been one of the most awaited shows of OTT, and the makers have pumped up the excitement more by dropping a new promo for the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema, and the content provider released a song video featuring Salman Khan and rapper-singer Raftaar.

The song video highlighted the new feature or additions to the season. This time, a viewer will get 24X7 access to the inside footage. Not only that, the audience can choose what angle or what room they want to access with the multi-angle option. The best part about this season would be the power given to the audience. A viewer can save, or nominate a contestant from eviction. The viewer can also send or save a contestant from jail punishment. The viewers will also get the power to decide how much ration should be allotted to contestants. Interesting isn't it? Let's take a look at the promo.

Watch the promo here

Yesterday we reported that celebrity stylist and content creator Milli Mehndiratta has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Milli is a celebrity stylist who has worked with Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta, Jennifer Winget, Govinda, Urvashi Rautela, Gauahar Khan, Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Amyra Dastur, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sania Mirza.

Speaking about contestants, there are reports that celebrities such as Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Maheep Kapoor, Faizal Shaikh and Paras Arora are most likely to join Bigg Boss OTT. The first season of digital Bigg Boss was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. This time, Salman has replaced Karan as the judge. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17.