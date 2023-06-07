Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is celebrity stylist Milli Mehndiratta first confirmed celeb on Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have a variety of celebrity participants, and one of them is a celebrity stylist and content creator, Milli Mehndiratta.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is celebrity stylist Milli Mehndiratta first confirmed celeb on Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know
Stills of Milli Mehndiratta and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has become one of the most awaited shows. The first promo featuring Salman Khan as the host has already created ripples on the internet, and netizens are waiting for the second season. The new season will premiere this month, and we have a piece of news for the Bigg Boss loyal fans. 

We have a name that has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT, and if things fall in place, she will join the show as a contestant. Celebrity stylist and content creator, Milli Mehndiratta has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. A source informed us that Milli has been approached for the show, and she is seriously considering the offer. The source further added that "If things fall into place, Milli can become part of India's biggest digital reality show." 

Who is Milli Mehndiratta? 

Milli Mehndiratta is a celebrity stylist who has worked with Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta, Jennifer Winget, Govinda, Urvashi Rautela, Gauahar Khan, Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Amyra Dastur, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sania Mirza. Milli is also a content creator, and her Instagram profile has over 170K followers. Milli also runs the fashion, beauty, fitness and wedding magazine Fablook. Milli hails from New Delhi and she has done Masters in Journalism.

Speaking about contestants, there are reports that celebrities such as Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Maheep Kapoor, Faizal Shaikh and Paras Arora are most likely to join Bigg Boss OTT. 

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, and the show was telecasted on August 8, 2021. The OTT version of Bigg Boss attracted viewers and it ended on September 18, 2021. Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, and the show also popularised Urfi Javed among the masses. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will stream on Jio Cinema from June 17. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami after leaving PSG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.