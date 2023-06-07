Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is celebrity stylist Milli Mehndiratta first confirmed celeb on Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Stills of Milli Mehndiratta and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has become one of the most awaited shows. The first promo featuring Salman Khan as the host has already created ripples on the internet, and netizens are waiting for the second season. The new season will premiere this month, and we have a piece of news for the Bigg Boss loyal fans.

We have a name that has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT, and if things fall in place, she will join the show as a contestant. Celebrity stylist and content creator, Milli Mehndiratta has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. A source informed us that Milli has been approached for the show, and she is seriously considering the offer. The source further added that "If things fall into place, Milli can become part of India's biggest digital reality show."

Who is Milli Mehndiratta?

Milli Mehndiratta is a celebrity stylist who has worked with Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta, Jennifer Winget, Govinda, Urvashi Rautela, Gauahar Khan, Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Amyra Dastur, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sania Mirza. Milli is also a content creator, and her Instagram profile has over 170K followers. Milli also runs the fashion, beauty, fitness and wedding magazine Fablook. Milli hails from New Delhi and she has done Masters in Journalism.

Speaking about contestants, there are reports that celebrities such as Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Maheep Kapoor, Faizal Shaikh and Paras Arora are most likely to join Bigg Boss OTT.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, and the show was telecasted on August 8, 2021. The OTT version of Bigg Boss attracted viewers and it ended on September 18, 2021. Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, and the show also popularised Urfi Javed among the masses. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will stream on Jio Cinema from June 17.