Bigg Boss 16: 'Bechara fass gaya,' Gauahar Khan supports Shalin Bhanot, internet gets divided

Gauahar Khan, Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot faced one of the show's most significant embarrassing moments. During last week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Shalin decides not to put Rs 25 lakh price money at stake, and let go of Tina Datta. However, yesterday, taskmaster BB put Shalin into a tiff and tested his friendship.

After the eviction, Tina confronted Shalin through MeTv, and BB gives her another chance to Tina to re-enter the house. However, Tina's fate depended upon Shalin's decision, and this time he decided to bring Datta back, and give up the entire price money. Tina was shocked and disappointed with Bhanot's behaviour during Weekend Ka Vaar, and she felt cheated.

After the eviction, Shalin was also heard saying that he won't keep any ties with Tina and he never felt emotional for her. This made the matter worse for Bhanot. Tina ignored Shalin after she entered, and gave him cold vibes. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan came in support of Bhanot, and expressed her thoughts over the fiasco. On her Twitter, Khan asked, "Didn’t Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don’t press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that ??? Bechara shalin phas gaya . This buzzer thing was tricky."

Here's Gauahar's post

Didn’t Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don’t press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that ??? Bechara shalin phas gaya . This buzzer thing was tricky December 11, 2022

As soon as Gauahar's post, netizens started pointing out Shalin's doglapan, and how he goofed up big time. While a few netizens supported Shalin, a few of them were blasting Gauahar for supporting Bhanot. A user wrote, "Purey desh ne dekha hai. Ki tina ne aankho se aur sar hila kar shalin ko mana kiya buzzer dabane ko.Abhi keyse palat gayi daayan kehti hai mai to 3 tak ginti hoti us se pehle mai buzzer daba deti shalin bhanot. She is a big CHAPTER in the bigg boss history." Another user schooled Shalin and Gauahar, "But it’s not just this. He said many more things about her after she left. He just got exposed bcoz he didn’t know she will be back immediately so he started saying how he wasn’t into her that much & that he won’t meet her outside."

One of the users wrote, "Clearly Tina proved her freindship for convenience as soon as public saw real face of tina she flipped n when she came back n pura bill shalin pe faad diya...cunning n uninsured woman just to get back in shiv n mandli." It will be interesting to see how Tina and Shalin's relationship will remain after Tina's re-entrance.