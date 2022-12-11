Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gives up Rs 25 lakh from prize money to get Tina Datta back, says 'jo bhi jeetega...'

Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta/Colors TV Instagram

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 had surprising twists in store for the audience in the tenth week. First Sreejita De, who was eliminated in the first week itself, re-entered the house as the first wildcard contestant and then, Vikkas Manaktala came in as the second wildcard entry.

However, the biggest twists and turns came in the eviction process. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Tina Datta were nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Nimrit and MC Stan were saved by the public votes and out of Sumbul and Tina, Shalin Bhanot was given the option to save either of the two and give up Rs 25 lakh from the prize money.

In the episode telecast on Saturday, he didn't save both of them as he thought that it was better to save the prize money of the show. And the Uttaran actress was eliminated from the show, as announced by Salman. Now, in the upcoming episode on Sunday, Tina is back in the house and her fate once again depends on Shalin.

As per the promo shared by the Colors TV on their social media handles, the Bigg Boss once again gives an option to Shalin to bring back Tina in the game and sacrifice Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. This time, Shalin saves Tina and says, "To hell with it, jo bhi jeetega 25 lakh main dunga."

However, in the latter part of the clip, it is seen that instead of being thankful to Shalin, Tina is bashing Shalin for being unfaithful to her and saying that he should have saved her and Sumbul earlier itself when he had a choice. Shalin is shocked listening to her and says, "I can't believe this." Today's episode promises to be one of the most power-packed episodes of the season.



READ | 'Gazab topibaaz insaan hai': Bigg Boss 16 fans react after Tina Datta exposes Shalin Bhanot