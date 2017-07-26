'Being Indian' face Sahil Khattar to now host a TV show

He has taken inspiration from Aamir Khan’s character in Andaz Apna Apna in which he disguised himself as Chhote Mamu.

Sahil Khattar, who is best known for his Being Indian videos and is counted among the Top 10 You Tube stars in the country, is all set to make his TV debut with the show Gaano Ka Rafoo Center, a funny take on famous songs and lyrics. Sahil will be donning the avatar of a tailor Salim Suimia and “ripping” popular songs. He has taken inspiration from Aamir Khan’s character in Andaz Apna Apna in which he disguised himself as Chhote Mamu.

He says, “I always like to make sparklers, in the form of two-minute videos, so when I was approached for this show, I liked the concept wherein I will be dissecting the lyrics. For instance, there’s this line in the Radha song (Jab Harry Met Sejal) which goes, Tujhe sakhiyon se aakhiyon mein rakhna hai mujhko jyada jyada. I will be asking teri aankhen hai ya godown! Then there’s a line in Main Tera Boyfriend (Raabta) which says, Raklunga Tujhko Mein Hug Karke. How can he impress his girlfriend by cracking bathroom jokes! If you’re under so much pressure, aaye kyun milne ke liye. It’s questioning the integrity of the lyrics. We will call a spade a spade in all aspects.”

Sahil, who is popular on the digital platform for his take on various issues and observations like Every Punjabi In The World or Punjabi On The Phone is used to working sans censorship, but on TV he has to follow guidelines. “I am against censorship, it should be in the mind, whether it’s TV or films. You have to keep some self check post. Yes, on TV there are certain guidelines — religion and politics are not discussed on public platforms, which is why I feel TV is surreal, digital is real,” he says.