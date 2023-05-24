Atul Kulkarni reveals Priya Bapat was criticised by Marathi actors for lesbian love scene in City of Dreams | Exclusive

Atul Kulkarni with a still from City of Dreams

Actress Priya Bapat is a well-known actress who left an impression on the Marathi film industry and television. The actress made her web debut with City Of Dreams, and it helped to expand her reach as an artiste. Nagesh Kukunoor-directed political drama was appreciated by critics and the masses. But a particular scene from the series received mixed to negative reception.

In the series, Priya had an intimate scene with another female co-star, and the clip of the lesbian love-making scene went viral instantly. While there were internet users who appreciated Priya for taking up the challenge of portraying the character with honesty. There was another section of netizens who criticised and trolled the actress. Priya's co-star, Atul Kulkarni lauded the actress for taking up the response bravely and even revealed how actors from Marathi cinema slammed the actress for the intimate scene.

While promoting the third season of City Of Dreams with DNA, Atul opens up about the blunt nature of social media trolling, saying that artistes are getting used to trolling and they have developed a thick skin against such negativity. Explaining his point with Priya's example, Kulkarni adds, "Priya ki ek sensitive clip viral hui thi. Woh toh first season tha. Aur phir jab aap ek middle-class Marathi family mein se aate hai, aur aap Marathi mein ek star hai. Toh bade-bade Marathi stars ne bhi kaha tha 'yeh Priya ko kya zaroorat thi... aisa tha... waisa tha.' Toh leave aside others, yaha Marathi celebrities iske khilaaf likhna shuru kar diya tha (A sensitive clip of Priya from the series went viral. That was our first season. When you come from a middle-class Marathi family and are a star in Marathi cinema. Reputed celebs from the industry started writing against her, asking 'What was the need for Priya to do such a scene?')."

Atul recalls that at that time, he stood by Priya and wrote a long note in her support, "Maine ek lamba note likha tha uss waqt ki 'bhaisaab dekhiye yeh ladki kya kar rahi hai. Yeh ladki kis tarah se apne role ko approach kar rahi hai.' Aap kahani dekho, phir uske baad baat karna shuru karo." Atul hails how "incredibly" Priya handled the criticism, without getting affected and changing the approach to her role. City Of Dreams Season 3 is the direct sequel to the second season, and it also stars Ajaz Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. City Of Dreams Season 3 will stream on Disneyplus Hotstar from May 26.