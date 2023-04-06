Search icon
Redmi Note 12 4G goes on sale in India with Rs 1,000 discount, check details

Redmi Note 12 4G features a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Redmi Note 12 4G

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone in India and it is now available for purchase in India. The new 4G Redmi phone from Xiaomi gets almost similar features as its 5G counterpart apart from primary cameras and chipsets.It is available in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 64GB and 64GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. 

For a limited time, buyers will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. The smartphone will go on sale in India from April 6 via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and retail stores. The smartphone can be bought in two colour options - Lunar Black, Frosted Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold color options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G specifications

Redmi Note 12 4G features a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel comes with 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 1,200 nits peak brightness level. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. For video calls and selfies, it has a 13MP camera at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

