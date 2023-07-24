Headlines

Mukesh Ambani to launch affordable Reliance JioBook 4G laptop on July 31, design revealed

JioBook laptop was first showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) and it was silently listed on Government e-Marketplace at an affordable price of Rs 19,500.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

