Mukesh Ambani to launch affordable Reliance JioBook 4G laptop on July 31, design revealed

Mukesh Ambani triggered a technology revolution in India with the launch of Reliance Jio. Over the years, the brand has launched several products including phones, headsets and more with advanced features and affordable pricing to cater the masses. The India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani offers these devices coupled with multiple schemes to make them easy to buy. After the launch of India's cheapest internet-enabled phone, Jio Bharat V2, Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch a new 4G-enabled laptop called JioBook soon. Known leaker Abhishek Yadav has shared a poster of the laptop that claims the new Reliance JioBook will be launched on July 31. The JioBook will likely be focused for students as the poster has a tagline, ‘Your ultimate learning partner.’ Reliance JioBook is also expected to be one of the cheapest 4G laptops in the country.

To recall, the JioBook laptop was first showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) and it was silently listed on Government e-Marketplace at an affordable price of Rs 19,500. The laptop was only available to government officials back then. The new Reliance JioBook, on the other hand, is said to be available for the masses via Amazon, and Reliance Digital Stores.

When it comes to the design, the new JioBook looks similar to the one launched last year with a plastic body and ‘Jio’ logo in the lid. The teaser reveals that the new Reliance JioBook weighs only 990 grams, which means it is lighter than the older version. More details about the laptop will be revealed on the rumoured launch date, but it's expected the new model will be faster than the 2022 JioBook.

The 2022 JioBook is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It gets 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The JioBook runs the brand's own operating system called the JioOS that gets apps like Microsoft Ad browser and Jio Cloud PC. The device also gets a HD webcam.