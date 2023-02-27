Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Microsoft Edge likely to get support for built-in VPN soon

Edge's Secure Network is free and useful, and it will soon be available to all users, the report said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Microsoft Edge likely to get support for built-in VPN soon
Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge started to roll built-in VPN support for users in the beta channel and as per a latest report, the feature will be available to all users in the stable channel soon. The feature has been in development for nearly a year and is now being rolled out to select Edge stable users. According to a report by BleepingComputer, Edge's VPN "Edge Secure Network" uses Cloudflare to protect users' devices and sensitive data while they browse, but it will not be a replacement for their VPN.

For those who are unaware, Cloudflare provides performance and security to website owners via its global network. By using Cloudflare's routing, Edge protects users' data from online threats such as hackers, unlike traditional VPN extensions or tools.

As previously stated, Edge's Secure Network does not replace users' VPN requirements; for example, users will not be able to select their preferred location.

Edge's Secure Network is free and useful, and it will soon be available to all users, the report said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started to roll out support for new preview widgets for Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

To give them a try, one can go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps.A

Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the '+' button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.