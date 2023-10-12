Headlines

Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

To upgrade to Windows 11, devices must meet the Windows 11 minimum system requirements.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

You will not be able to activate Windows 11 with older keys from Windows 7 anymore as Microsoft has now completely blocked those from activating a copy of latest Windows 11.

This loophole existed for years and people upgraded from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10 or 11 free of charge.

Last month, the company had announced to block Windows 7 and Windows 8 keys from activating Windows 11.

“Microsoft’s free upgrade offer for Windows 10 and 11 ended July 29. The installation path to obtain the Windows 7 and 8 free upgrade is now removed as well. Upgrades to Windows 11 from Windows 10 are still free,” the company had said in an update.

Now, Windows 7 keys are now fully blocked from clean installs of Windows 11, reports The Verge.

“We can’t activate Windows on this device because you don’t have a valid digital license or product key,” reads the error message.

However, If you’ve upgraded from Windows 7 or Windows 8 to Windows 11 or used one of these older keys, your activation status won’t change.

To upgrade to Windows 11, devices must meet the Windows 11 minimum system requirements.

“Some Windows 10 features aren’t available in Windows 11. System requirements to experience some Windows 11 features and apps will exceed the Windows 11 minimum system requirements,” according to Microsoft.

