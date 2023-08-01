Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops launched in India via Flipkart, price starts at Rs 73,990

Lenovo LOQ starts at Rs 73,990 and is now available on Flipkart. Consumers can also purchase it from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores and other offline retail stores, soon.

Lenovo has announced a new gaming brand ‘Lenovo LOQ’ in the Indian market. Lenovo LOQ’s launch on Flipkart is aimed to bring array of devices for first-time gamers across the country. Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops feature 15-inch and 16-inch laptops powered by either a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, offering a diverse range of options to suit different gaming preferences. The displays also support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which immerses the gamer into a world with vibrant colors, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate.

The NVIDIA graphic cards are equipped with a MUX switch that optimizes gaming sessions. By bypassing the integrated GPU through NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, gamers can experience higher frames-per-second and reduced latency. When not gaming, the MUX switch allows the laptops to intelligently switch to integrated graphics, optimizing battery life.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and manage the thermal performance during a game. Furthermore, all Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, enabling faster charging and longer battery life. The new laptops also feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting.

The Lenovo LOQ starts at Rs 73,990 and is now available on Flipkart. Consumers can also purchase it from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores and other offline retail stores, soon.