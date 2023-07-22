Headlines

Technology

Apple iPhone features will stop working for these users, stern warning issued

Apple iPhone features may be impacted due to encryption rules in Online Safety Bill.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Apple has issued a strong warning this week, and it could have significant implications for consumers in the UK. The tech giant has stated that it will remove essential services like iMessage and FaceTime if the end-to-end encryption rules are compromised to create a backdoor access to content.

The matter of loosening encryption is part of the new Online Safety Bill in the UK, and companies like Apple, WhatsApp, and Signal have expressed their dissatisfaction with the terms of this new rule. On the other hand, the UK government argues that having control over encrypted material will assist its law enforcement agencies in monitoring messages related to child abuse and other illegal content.

Naturally, Apple has raised concerns about the new rule and emphasizes that it would prefer to stop providing privacy services in the region rather than compromising the encryption of its messaging apps. Consequently, apps like iMessage and FaceTime would be removed for users in the UK, as these policies cannot be tailored to a single country while maintaining end-to-end encryption standards for other markets.

Breaking encryption can have severe consequences for consumers, and Apple hopes that the UK government will reconsider its approach to online safety, ensuring the integrity of the industry.

The potential loss of iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal for millions of UK consumers is a significant development that raises questions about the government's decision to remove privacy-focused features from these platforms. WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has also taken a firm stance on privacy and continues to stand against regulations in various parts of the world to safeguard its identity in the market.

