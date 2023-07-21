Know what is WormGPT, the malicious ChatGPT alternative for cyberattacks and phishing.

When OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, the AI-powered language model, the world was captivated by its capabilities in answering queries and performing tasks that once took days to complete, such as writing tasks, analyzing datasets, and coding. However, as ChatGPT gained popularity, competitors like Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI emerged with their own AI-powered tools offering similar features.

Recently, a new AI tool named WormGPT has surfaced, touted as the malicious cousin of ChatGPT, and is being advertised for sale on a hacker forum. Built on the GPTJ language model, WormGPT boasts features like unlimited character support, chat memory retention, and code formatting capabilities.

Unlike ethical AI models with safeguards against abuse, WormGPT lacks any ethical boundaries, making it the perfect tool for cybercriminals to conduct large-scale attacks. Developed with malicious intent, WormGPT was allegedly trained on malware-related data, enabling it to craft sophisticated phishing emails and conduct Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

The potential threats from WormGPT are significant and include cybercrimes like hacking, data theft, and illegal activities. The tool's ability to create phishing emails with ease poses a risk to users' inboxes, while its capacity to develop malware opens the door to more phishing attacks and sophisticated cyberattacks.

To protect against malicious AI-driven attacks, individuals and organizations should raise awareness about BEC attacks, implement email verification processes, and enable multi-factor authentication for email accounts. It's essential to exercise caution with emails from unknown sources, avoid clicking on suspicious links or opening attachments, and double-check the sender's email address before taking any action.

With the developer of WormGPT already gaining over 1,500 users for this malevolent tool, vigilance and robust cybersecurity measures are critical to safeguard against potential threats.

