What is WormGPT? Malicious cousin of ChatGPT targeting large-scale cyberattacks

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after his remarks over state's law and order

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after his remarks over state's law and order

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

7 Yoga Asanas to improve thyroid health

10 common myths about diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Technology

What is WormGPT? Malicious cousin of ChatGPT targeting large-scale cyberattacks

Know what is WormGPT, the malicious ChatGPT alternative for cyberattacks and phishing.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

When OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, the AI-powered language model, the world was captivated by its capabilities in answering queries and performing tasks that once took days to complete, such as writing tasks, analyzing datasets, and coding. However, as ChatGPT gained popularity, competitors like Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI emerged with their own AI-powered tools offering similar features.

Recently, a new AI tool named WormGPT has surfaced, touted as the malicious cousin of ChatGPT, and is being advertised for sale on a hacker forum. Built on the GPTJ language model, WormGPT boasts features like unlimited character support, chat memory retention, and code formatting capabilities.

Unlike ethical AI models with safeguards against abuse, WormGPT lacks any ethical boundaries, making it the perfect tool for cybercriminals to conduct large-scale attacks. Developed with malicious intent, WormGPT was allegedly trained on malware-related data, enabling it to craft sophisticated phishing emails and conduct Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

The potential threats from WormGPT are significant and include cybercrimes like hacking, data theft, and illegal activities. The tool's ability to create phishing emails with ease poses a risk to users' inboxes, while its capacity to develop malware opens the door to more phishing attacks and sophisticated cyberattacks.

To protect against malicious AI-driven attacks, individuals and organizations should raise awareness about BEC attacks, implement email verification processes, and enable multi-factor authentication for email accounts. It's essential to exercise caution with emails from unknown sources, avoid clicking on suspicious links or opening attachments, and double-check the sender's email address before taking any action.

With the developer of WormGPT already gaining over 1,500 users for this malevolent tool, vigilance and robust cybersecurity measures are critical to safeguard against potential threats.

