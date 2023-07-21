Google may delete your contacts, mails, photos, check how to save it

Goggle may soon delete your account; know how you can save it.

Google has recently updated its Inactive account policy, stating that accounts that remain unused for two years or more will be deleted along with the data stored in them. To prevent your Google account, contacts, mails, photos, and files from being deleted, you need to ensure some activity within the account.

Google considers an account active if there is any activity within it, regardless of the device used for the action. Activities like reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, sharing photos, downloading apps from the Play Store, using Google Search, or signing in to third-party apps or services via "Sign in with Google" are considered as account activity.

To keep your Google account active, you can perform any of the mentioned activities like reading or sending emails, watching videos on YouTube, sharing photos, downloading apps, storing files in Google Drive, or using Google Search.

There are certain exceptions where Google considers an account active, even if it hasn't been used for two years. These include making purchases of Google products, apps, services, or subscriptions, having a gift card balance, being linked to published applications or games with active subscriptions, managing an active minor account with Family Link, or being used for purchasing books and movies.

Make sure to engage in any activity within your Google account to keep it active and prevent it from being deleted under the new policy.

