Bengaluru shocker: Water-purifier technician sexually abuses woman during service visit, arrested

The 30-year-old victim had requested service for her water purifier on May 4. When the technician failed to show up, she lodged another complaint the following day

A woman in Bengaluru faced a terrifying ordeal when a man, posing as a technician to install a water purifier, sexually harassed her in her own home. The incident, which occurred in Begur, led to the swift action of the authorities.

According to a report from TOI, the 30-year-old victim had requested service for her water purifier on May 4. When the technician failed to show up, she lodged another complaint the following day.

At around 5:00 PM, a technician arrived at her doorstep. Alone in the house, the woman opened the door and explained the issue with the purifier. However, the situation took a bad turn when the technician asked her to switch off the main power.

The woman pushed him out of the kitchen, locked herself in and dialled a friend nearby for help. Her friend arrived just in time to witness the attacker assaulting her from outside the kitchen. Both women confronted the attacker, who fled the scene, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

The victim later reported the incident to the Begur police, after which an investigation was launched. Despite initial difficulty in finding the accused, the authorities managed to track him down on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested, and an ongoing investigation aims to ensure justice for the victim.