Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke: Tips to prevent dehydration during summer

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke. The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to news agency IANS, the actor experienced dehydration due to the high temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in Ahmedabad. Although his condition is stable, he is under medical observation. Security has been tightened around the hospital.

Here are five tips to stay hydrated during summer:

Drink Plenty of Water: Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day. Carry a water bottle with you to ensure you stay hydrated throughout the day.

Consume Hydrating Foods: Include fruits and vegetables with high water content in your diet, such as watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and strawberries.

Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol: Both caffeine and alcohol can contribute to dehydration. Opt for water, herbal teas, or electrolyte-rich drinks instead.

Wear Light and Breathable Clothing: Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body stay cool and reduce sweating.

Stay Indoors During Peak Heat: Avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you need to be outside, seek shade and take frequent breaks to cool down.