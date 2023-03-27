Search icon
Apple AirPods Pro likely to get USB-C port soon, AirPods 3 to stick to Lightning port

AirPods currently come in four different models, ranging from the second-generation AirPods to the advanced AirPods Max, and while they've become quite popular earphones, they're not exactly cheap.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple is preparing to say goodbye to its iconic Lightning port due the new EU regulation that seeks every device from 2024 to have a universal USB-C charging port in order to reduce e-waste. Apple AirPods were also expected to make a transition to USB-C port but as per latest tweet by known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is not planning to release a third-generation AirPods with a USB-C port.

But he also predicts that the company may add a USB-C port with the latest version of the second-generation AirPods Pro later this year. "I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2... By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," he tweeted.

Kuo's comment seems notable as Apple is planning to release a revised version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C port rather than the latest AirPods version.

The speculations also suggest that Apple may be holding off on adding a USB-C port to its fourth-generation AirPods. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on an "Airpods Lite" version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023. (with inputs from IANS)

