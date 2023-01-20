Search icon
Apple AirPods at just Rs 250 in Flipkart Republic Day sale, last day to avail the offer

The Apple AirPods 2 is currently retailing for Rs 14,900 on Apple’s official website but you get the AirPods in just Rs 250 in the Flipkart sale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are available at a special price of Rs 250 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale that ends today (January 20). Apple has introduced several generations of AirPods over the last few years but the 2nd Gen AirPods is one of the most popular among all the other models. The Apple AirPods are one of the most sold TWS earbuds across the globe. Launched in 2016, the Apple AirPods are quite reliable and offer premium audio quality. The Apple AirPods 2 is currently retailing for Rs 14,900 on Apple’s official website but you get the AirPods in just Rs 250 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale if you have an old smartphone to exchange.

Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods. As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 250 due to this scheme. Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs 8,750 off in exchange for your old smartphone that brings the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 1,249.

In addition to this, you can also get 10% off on Citi Bank and ICICI Bank credit card transactions. In this case, the off will be Rs 999. This means you can get the Apple AirPods at  just Rs 250 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale.

Also read: Flipkart Republic Day sale - Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 13,519 after Rs 25,480 discount, but there is a catch

As of now, Apple has 3 generations of Apple AirPods, 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max in its portfolio. Among all, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the most sold globally. The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer value for money, have decent features and battery life.

