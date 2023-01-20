Flipkart Republic Day sale: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 13,519 after Rs 25,480 discount, but there is a catch

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2023 is ending today and it is the last day to buy the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at a huge discount. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini smartphone in Apple's portfolio. Although the smartphone belongs to the former flagship Apple iPhone series, it is still a desired phone for many buyers due to its small form factor and ease of use. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched by the company in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 69,900. It was part of Apple iPhone 12 series that also comprises Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Apple iPhone 12 share almost similar features and specifications, however there is a huge difference among the two when it comes to pricing. That’s why Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a sound choice if you are planning to buy a feature-rich and easy to carry smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 13,519 on Flipkart after Rs 25,480 discount.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after Rs 20,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank and Citi Bank credit card transactions during the Republic Day sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 37,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 24,480 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 13,519 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale.

The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12.