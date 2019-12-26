Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch
Manchester United host Newcastle United on Boxing Day.
The host will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-0 loss at basement side Watford.
As for Newcastle, they won three of their last four in England's top flight to move into ninth spot in the table.
When and where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle
Where and when is the Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League match being played?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be played on December 26, 2019, at Old Trafford.
What time does the Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League match begin?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle match will begin at 11:00 PM IST on Thursday.
Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Newcastle live streaming?
The Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Manchester United vs Newcastle: Predicted Starting XIs
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Pogba, Greenwood; Martial
Newcastle: Dubravka; Lejeune, Fernandez, Schar; Dummett, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Hayden, Yedlin; Almiron; Joelinton.