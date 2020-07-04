Search icon
Juventus vs Torino, Serie A: Live streaming, teams, JUV v TOR Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

JUV vs TOR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Juventus vs Torino Dream11 Team Player List, JUV Dream11 Team Player List, TOR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Juventus vs Torino Head to Head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2020, 07:25 PM IST

Juventus face Torino in the Serie A tonight as they inch ever so closer to lifting yet another league title.

While the 'Old Lady' will be looking to continue their run of good form, the Bulls will be eyeing for a successful bounce back in the Turin derby.

 

When and where to watch Juventus vs Torino

Where and when is the Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match being played?

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match will be played on July 4, 2020, at Allianz Stadium.

 

What time does the Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match begin?

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A match will begin at 08:45 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Juventus vs Torino, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

 

How and where to watch online Juventus vs Torino, Serie A live streaming?

The Juventus vs Torino, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.
 

Juventus vs Torino: Predicted Starting XIs 

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Meite, Ansaldi; Berenguer, Belotti

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo


 

DREAM11: Buffon; Bonucci, De Ligt, Lukic, Cuadrado; Meite, Matuidi, Pjanic; Belotti, Ronaldo (C), Dybala(VC)

