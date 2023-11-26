Headlines

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Indian Army's engineer regiment called in for manual drilling

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of retained and released players, remaining purse of 10 franchises

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Indian Army's engineer regiment called in for manual drilling

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of retained and released players, remaining purse of 10 franchises

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants

10 most followed Indian Cricketers on Instagram

9 controversial shows to watch on OTT

White sugar substitutes for making sweets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best father', actor's reaction goes viral

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

HomeSports

Sports

IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants

During the IPL window, LSG traded Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 taking place on 19 December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have revealed their list of players that have been retained and released for the 17th IPL edition. 

Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul who was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a severe injury has been retained as captain by the franchise. Along with Rahul, star players like Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran have also made it to the retention list. Apart from Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Deepak Hooda amongst other retained, Lucknow have managed to retain star all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya ahead of the auction.

Although there have been some significant releases from the franchise. Players like Jaydev Unadkat, Karun Nair and Manan Vohra have been let gone ahead of the auction. Lucknow might consider retaining some of them but with spectacular players like Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head most likely entering the auction, the franchise might be willing to bid higher amounts on these talents.

During the IPL window, LSG traded Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals.

LSG retained players:

KL Rahul (C)

Quinton De Kock

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Kyle Mayers

Marcus Stoinis

Deepak Hooda

Devdutt Padikkal (From RR)

Ravi Bishnoi

Naveen Ul Haq

Krunal Pandya

Yudhvir Singh

Prerak Mankad

Yash Thakur

Amit Mishra

Mark Wood

Mayank Yadav

Mohsin Khan

LSG released players:

Jaydev Unadkat

Manan Vohra

Swapnil Singh

Daniel Sams

Karan Sharma

Arpit Guleria

Suryansh Shedge

Karun Nair

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

Rani Mukerji says she feels 'unfortunate' as she could not be part of this Aamir Khan blockbuster

What is courier scam, new fraud duping crores from Indians? Here's how to stay safe, avoid

'This operation is getting technically more complex': NDMA on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Anil Kapoor was missing from Animal trailer launch in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE