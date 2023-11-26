IPL Auction 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Lucknow Super Giants

During the IPL window, LSG traded Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 taking place on 19 December 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have revealed their list of players that have been retained and released for the 17th IPL edition.

Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul who was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a severe injury has been retained as captain by the franchise. Along with Rahul, star players like Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran have also made it to the retention list. Apart from Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Deepak Hooda amongst other retained, Lucknow have managed to retain star all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya ahead of the auction.

Although there have been some significant releases from the franchise. Players like Jaydev Unadkat, Karun Nair and Manan Vohra have been let gone ahead of the auction. Lucknow might consider retaining some of them but with spectacular players like Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head most likely entering the auction, the franchise might be willing to bid higher amounts on these talents.

During the IPL window, LSG traded Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals.

LSG retained players:

KL Rahul (C)

Quinton De Kock

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Kyle Mayers

Marcus Stoinis

Deepak Hooda

Devdutt Padikkal (From RR)

Ravi Bishnoi

Naveen Ul Haq

Krunal Pandya

Yudhvir Singh

Prerak Mankad

Yash Thakur

Amit Mishra

Mark Wood

Mayank Yadav

Mohsin Khan

LSG released players:

Jaydev Unadkat

Manan Vohra

Swapnil Singh

Daniel Sams

Karan Sharma

Arpit Guleria

Suryansh Shedge

Karun Nair