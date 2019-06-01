Exceptional human being: Tributes pour in for footballer Jose Antonio Reyes

Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident, aged 35, his former club Sevilla said on Saturday.

"We couldn't be announcing any worse news. Our beloved former youth player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace," said a statement on Sevilla's official Twitter account.

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Reyes last played for Spanish second tier side Extremadura. He also played for Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid among other sides and the Spain national team.

The footballing fraternity took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the players' family.

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain. Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019 Rest in peace, Jose pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

Reyes last match was a 1-0 win at Alcorcon on May 18. Extremadura are due to face Cadiz away from home on Sunday.