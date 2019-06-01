Trending#

Exceptional human being: Tributes pour in for footballer Jose Antonio Reyes

Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident, aged 35, his former club Sevilla said on Saturday.


, Reuters

Updated: Jun 1, 2019, 06:21 PM IST

"We couldn't be announcing any worse news. Our beloved former youth player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace," said a statement on Sevilla's official Twitter account.

Reyes last played for Spanish second tier side Extremadura. He also played for Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid among other sides and the Spain national team.

The footballing fraternity took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the players' family.

Reyes last match was a 1-0 win at Alcorcon on May 18. Extremadura are due to face Cadiz away from home on Sunday.