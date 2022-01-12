Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs BLR in PKL 2021-22

The 50th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will see the clash between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls in Bengaluru. If Delhi wins this match, they will return to the number one position. Fans will be able to witness an epic battle between Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar in this match.

Both the side are present in the top three of the points table currently with the Bulls having earned 28 points from eight matches, recording five victories, two losses and a draw, while Delhi has four points more than the Bulls, having recorded five wins, two draws and a defeat in eight outings.

Talking about the Delhi-based franchise, they were undefeated in their first seven matches, however, the streak was broken by Jaipur Pink Panthers who trounced the Dabangs by a close margin of two points.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of UP Yoddha and the Pawan Kumar Sehrawat-led outfit will be keen to return to winning ways tonight against Dabang Delhi.

Dream11 Prediction - Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls

DEL vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, More G, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Aman, Mayur Kadam, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Chandran Ranjit (VC), Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on January 12, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.