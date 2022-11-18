Belgium vs Egypt Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for BEL vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly

Belgium Football team in training ahead of their FIFA World Cup friendly versus Egypt

Belgium will face off against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup fixture on Friday, November 18, which will be the final preparation for the Red Devils before their opening game in World Cup against Canada.

Led by Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium have risen to second place in the FIFA rankings, and they also finished third in the previous edition of the World Cup in 2018. While Roberto Martinez's men will be hoping to fine-tune their selections before the World Cup match, Egypt will be hoping to spoil the party, having missed out on the World Cup themselves.

Mohamed Salah-led Pharaohs will be hoping to give a good account of themselves, having failed to qualify for the World Cup, but they will not allow Belgium to dominate the proceedings. With the kind of firepower, both these teams have, expect a mouth-watering game, with plenty of goals.

Dream11 Prediction – Belgium vs Egypt

Keeper – Thibaut Courtois

Defenders – Toby Alderweireld, Ahmed Hegazi, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders – Eden Hazard, De Bruyne (C), Yannick Carrasco, Trezeguet

Strikers – Mohamed Salah (VC), Mitchy Batshuayi, M. Mohamed

Belgium vs Egypt probable playing XIs

Belgium: Courtois; Faes, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Hazard; Batshuayi

Egypt: El Shenawy; Gaber, Hegazi, Alaa, Hamdi; Ashour, Elneny, Hamada; Salah, M. Mohamed, Trezeguet

BEL vs EGY My Dream11 team

Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Ahmed Hegazi, Timothy Castagne, Eden Hazard, De Bruyne (C), Yannick Carrasco, Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah (VC), Mitchy Batshuayi, M. Mohamed

Belgium vs Egypt Match Details

Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup friendly game is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST on Friday, November 18.