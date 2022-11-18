Manchester United take action after Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview: READ statement here

Cristiano Ronaldo | File Photo

English footballing giants Manchester United have initiated their response to the bombshell interview where star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made damning claims about the club. Ronaldo sat for a tell-all interview with British host Piers Morgan where he slammed his club and said that he felt "betrayed" by United bosses. He also alleged that club management doubted him when he was undergoing the personal tragedy of losing a child. He also said that he did not respect current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United had earlier issued their first statement on the Ronaldo interview teasers, saying they would form their response only after reviewing the entire interview contents. The club issued another statement after both parts of the Ronaldo interview were released. The club said it has started “appropriate” steps to take action in response to the interview.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion,” the club said in a short statement on Friday.

Contents of Ronaldo’s interview

Ronaldo sat for a 90-minute TV interview where he publicly criticised the club and manager ten Hag. He described how he fell out with the Dutchman, explaining why he had decided to leave the pitch early in a controversy earlier in the season. Ronaldo said he had regretted his decision of storming down the tunnel but said that he had felt “provoked” by ten Hag. He also accused the United Manager of lacking “empathy”.

Ronaldo appears to have burned bridges with his boyhood club and even acknowledged in the interview that it was probably best for both him and the club if he starts a “new chapter” in his footballing career.

Quotes from Ronaldo interview

“I think he don't respect (me) the way I should deserve. But it is what it is. That is probably why the game against Tottenham, I left. .... This is why I say I don't have respect for him, because he don't show respect for me. This is why we are in that situation. I have to be honest that things are not going well because of that. Because the empathy don't exist.”

“I feel very disappointed because, OK, I regret, I apologize, I'm not perfect, I made a mistake,? Ronaldo said. ?But suspend me three days, for that, I think it's too much. And then they make fire for the press, which really disappoints me. ... Don't tell me that the top players, the guys who won everything, the key players will play three minutes. Come on. This isn't acceptable.”

“Maybe it's good for Manchester and probably is good for me as well to have a new chapter. Probably. But I don't know. If I will be back, I will be the same Cristiano. But I hope people will be on my side and let me shine like I did at all the clubs and all years."

(With inputs from agencies)