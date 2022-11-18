Live| Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match: Hazard vs Salah, team news, BEL vs EGY live streaming

Belgium vs Egypt LIVE Updates: FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm-Up Match Live Score

Two of the biggest names in world football come head-to-head as Eden Hazard's Belgium takes on Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup match on Friday. It's going to be a battle between the two wingers, Salah and Hazard.

Belgium are currently ranked second in the FIFA rankings and finished third in World Cup in Russia, so they will be hoping to go all the way, and it may be the last chance saloon for their golden generation to win an international trophy.

With stars such as Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and Kevin de Bruyne among others, one would fancy Belgium to beat Egypt, but they shouldn't be taken lightly as they have a star in his own right, Mo Salah, who will sadly have to watch the World Cup from home as his team failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 event.

So while Belgium will be looking to finalise their preparations before they take on Canada in their opening World Cup encounter, Egypt will relish the opportunity to spoil the party. Expect plenty of goals when these two behemoths lock horns!

