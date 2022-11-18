Live| Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match: Hazard vs Salah, team news, BEL vs EGY live streaming

Belgium vs Egypt LIVE Updates: FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm-Up Match Live Score
Two of the biggest names in world football come head-to-head as Eden Hazard's Belgium takes on Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup match on Friday. It's going to be a battle between the two wingers, Salah and Hazard.
Belgium are currently ranked second in the FIFA rankings and finished third in World Cup in Russia, so they will be hoping to go all the way, and it may be the last chance saloon for their golden generation to win an international trophy.
With stars such as Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and Kevin de Bruyne among others, one would fancy Belgium to beat Egypt, but they shouldn't be taken lightly as they have a star in his own right, Mo Salah, who will sadly have to watch the World Cup from home as his team failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 event.
So while Belgium will be looking to finalise their preparations before they take on Canada in their opening World Cup encounter, Egypt will relish the opportunity to spoil the party. Expect plenty of goals when these two behemoths lock horns!
Live| Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup Football warm-up match: Predicted lineups
Belgium are expected to play all their stars to give them the match-fitness, but coach Martinez will also be wary of keeping his players from being injured before the World Cup. Similarly, with no such worries to fret about for Egypt, they will be expected to name a strong playing XI.
Here's how Belgium and Egypt could lineup in today's game:
Belgium: Courtois; Faes, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Hazard; Batshuayi
Egypt: El Shenawy; Gaber, Hegazi, Alaa, Hamdi; Ashour, Elneny, Hamada; Salah, M. Mohamed, Trezeguet
The match between Belgium and Egypt is going to be a battle between the two wingers, Mo Salah and Eden Hazard. While they used to dominate the Premier League at one point in time, Salah has struggled somewhat for Liverpool this season, whereas Hazard's situation isn't any better, as he struggles for playing time at Real Madrid.
The match will see an array of superstars on both sides, but undoubtedly Belgium will have the upper hand, having a lot more talent in their lineup, while Egypt will rely on the likes of Salah to see them past the Red Devils. Expect plenty of goals in this match.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up match here in Kuwait. Belgium are headed to the World Cup, but will face their final challenge in the name of Egypt, who will unfortunately have to watch the tournament from their homes.