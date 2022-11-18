Belgium vs Egypt Live streaming: When and where to watch BEL vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly in India

Headlines

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Apple iPhone 15 launch may help Apple to become global smartphone leader by surpassing Samsung

Virender Sehwag urges BCCI to use 'Bharat' instead of 'India' on Indian jerseys at ODI World Cup 2023

'Will BJP rename Bharat if...': Arvind Kejriwal reacts to reports of proposal to rename India

Petition filed in Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi's restoration as Lok Sabha MP

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Virender Sehwag urges BCCI to use 'Bharat' instead of 'India' on Indian jerseys at ODI World Cup 2023

Petition filed in Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi's restoration as Lok Sabha MP

8 Ways to reduce water pollution

Meet six Indian cricketers who got selected for their first ICC ODI World Cup

Love Khaani: Ind vs Pak match's mystery girl is social media star

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

India World Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan in; no Samson, Chahal, Ashwin as India name squad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Boat company bans Kanye West and his wife after photos of him flashing his butt go viral: 'No longer be welcome'

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Anurag Kashyap reveals how Made In Heaven 2 controversy impacted Neeraj Ghaywan: ‘His voice was shivering when…’

HomeSports

Sports

Belgium vs Egypt Live streaming: When and where to watch BEL vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly in India

Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly live streaming: Here's how to watch the Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup friendly game live in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Belgium will take on Egypt in their final preparation match before they open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Canada in Group F. The Red Devils finished third in the World Cup in Russia 2018, and they will be hoping to go all the way. 

On the other hand, Egypt will have to make do will the friendly match as they failed to qualify for the World Cup, after being beaten by Senegal in the third-round playoff final. Hence, despite having some world-renowned players like Mohamed Salah, among others, they will be forced to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 from home. 

Belgium will be favourites to win this fixture, given their array of stars such as Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukalu, and Kevin de Bruyne among others, but they will not take the Salah-led Egyptian side lightly.  

If there's one thing that's guaranteed in this fixture, it's goals, because the kind of attackers boast these teams possess, it's definitely going to rain goals in Kuwait. 

READ| As FIFA fever rages, Team India members play footvolley with New Zealand players ahead of 1st T20I

Here's all you need to know about Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022:

When will Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait. 

What time will Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 begin?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup, Portugal vs Nigeria: Bruno Fernandes powers Portugal to 4-0 win

How to watch the live streaming of Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will not be televised in India. But the remaining games of FIFA World Cup 2022 can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

National Nutrition Week 2023: 10 nutritious foods that are high in Vitamin D

Step inside Ratan Tata's luxurious Mumbai bungalow with infinity pool, barbeque zone, 15 parking spots, worth Rs...

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Meet IIT Delhi alumni, rejected by Google twice, founded 33,000 crore e-commerce company; his net worth is…

DNA Verified: Did Washington Post praise India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission? Truth behind viral screenshot

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE