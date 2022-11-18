Belgium vs Egypt Live streaming: When and where to watch BEL vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly in India

Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2022 friendly live streaming: Here's how to watch the Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup friendly game live in India.

Belgium will take on Egypt in their final preparation match before they open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Canada in Group F. The Red Devils finished third in the World Cup in Russia 2018, and they will be hoping to go all the way.

On the other hand, Egypt will have to make do will the friendly match as they failed to qualify for the World Cup, after being beaten by Senegal in the third-round playoff final. Hence, despite having some world-renowned players like Mohamed Salah, among others, they will be forced to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 from home.

Belgium will be favourites to win this fixture, given their array of stars such as Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukalu, and Kevin de Bruyne among others, but they will not take the Salah-led Egyptian side lightly.

If there's one thing that's guaranteed in this fixture, it's goals, because the kind of attackers boast these teams possess, it's definitely going to rain goals in Kuwait.

Here's all you need to know about Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022:

When will Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait.

What time will Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 begin?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Belgium vs Egypt friendly in FIFA World Cup 2022 will not be televised in India. But the remaining games of FIFA World Cup 2022 can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.