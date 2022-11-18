FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup, Portugal vs Nigeria: Bruno Fernandes powers Portugal to 4-0 win

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Portugal players celebrate after scoring a goal against Nigeria.

Portugal defeated Nigeria 4-0 in a World Cup warm-up in Lisbon on Thursday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice in the first half and debutants Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario adding late goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo was out with a stomach bug, but his Manchester United teammate Fernandes led a solid Portugal side in their last match before traveling to Doha on Friday.

The only surprise was the debut of Antonio Silva, a 19-year-old Benfica defender who started ahead of Pepe as the veteran recovers from a lengthy injury layoff.

In the 35th minute, Portugal extended their lead through Fernandes from the penalty spot after a Bernardo Silva pass struck the hand of defender Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Fernandes easily converted the penalty kick for his third brace for Portugal.

"The perfection didn't exist or at least it is very hard to accomplish, but we made a great game, dominating every level," Fernandes told Sport TV.

In his stride, Ramos collected a short pass from Raphael Guerreiro and delivered a thunderous shot low towards the middle of the goal.

To the pleasure of the stadium's 45,000 fans, Joao Mario sealed the victory with a strike into the bottom corner.

Portugal is in Group H of the World Cup, along with Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

