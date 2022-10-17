T20 WC 2022: Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's brilliant one-handed catch against Australia

Credits: Twitter

Virat Kohli came up top when Team India needed him the most as he put in a brilliant shift in the field against Australia on Monday. The Men in Blue squared off against Australia in their first T20 World Cup warmup match at Gabba.

The contest went down to the wire as India prevailed by six runs, but it could have ended very differently if not for Kohli's heroics towards the end. The 33-year-old pulled off a remarkable one-handed catch on the boundary ropes and had he faltered, it could have been curtains for Team India.

Thankfully, the former Indian skipper's prowess on the field ensured that the Men in Blue went on to win the match and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also was full of praise for her husband.

Anushka put up a story, sharing the sublime effort from her husband while calling it a 'beauty' and also inserted a clapping and heart emoji.

While his exploits on the field were simply brilliant, the Delhi-born talismanic batsman would have hoped to fare better with the bat as well, since he only managed to score 19 runs against Australia.

Thanks to KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's half-centuries, Rohit Sharma and Co managed to put up a total of 186 on the board, and they successfully restricted the hosts to 180 runs.

Kohli will certainly hope to rectify that when the Men in Blue return to action on Wednesday for their final warmup match against New Zealand, after which, they will directly play their first T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23, in Melbourne.