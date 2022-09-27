This single insurance policy covers vehicle, home insurance and more: Know how to claim

Representational Image

The insurance companies in India offer a range of insurance policies, including both life and non-life insurance. However, the majority of insurance products only provide a single type of protection, for example homeowner’s insurance policy protects your home and the possessions inside of it from fire, theft, and damage, your auto insurance policy safeguards you in the event of a car accident.

Umbrella insurance is a really cutting-edge product that is provided by the insurance industry. It not only increases your security but also ensures your mental tranquillity. Let us understand the fundamentals of Umbrella Insurance.

What is Umbrella Insurance?

Umbrella Insurance is designed to protect policyholders from big lawsuits and claims and is often known as excess liability insurance. This allows you to protect your assets and your future because it provides additional liability coverage over the limits of vehicle insurance, home insurance and more. Umbrella insurance kicks in to give you extra protection when the limits of your other insurance plans are reached.

What does Umbrella Insurance cover?

Any harm or destruction to your possessions or property

Specific court cases and lawsuits

Responsibility for physical harm

Injured or hurt by your dog

Children's injuries sustained while on your property

This insurance protects the landlord against any liabilities.

How to claim Umbrella Insurance?

Your umbrella insurance claim can be submitted easily and quickly. Just be sure to include the required paperwork—which should be valid, duly completed, and stamped—to support your claims. Here is a quick guide to filing a claim with your umbrella insurance.