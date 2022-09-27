This single insurance policy covers vehicle, home insurance and more: Know how to claim

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
The insurance companies in India offer a range of insurance policies, including both life and non-life insurance. However, the majority of insurance products only provide a single type of protection, for example homeowner’s insurance policy protects your home and the possessions inside of it from fire, theft, and damage, your auto insurance policy safeguards you in the event of a car accident.
Umbrella insurance is a really cutting-edge product that is provided by the insurance industry. It not only increases your security but also ensures your mental tranquillity. Let us understand the fundamentals of Umbrella Insurance.
What is Umbrella Insurance?
Umbrella Insurance is designed to protect policyholders from big lawsuits and claims and is often known as excess liability insurance. This allows you to protect your assets and your future because it provides additional liability coverage over the limits of vehicle insurance, home insurance and more. Umbrella insurance kicks in to give you extra protection when the limits of your other insurance plans are reached.
What does Umbrella Insurance cover?
- Any harm or destruction to your possessions or property
- Specific court cases and lawsuits
- Responsibility for physical harm
- Injured or hurt by your dog
- Children's injuries sustained while on your property
- This insurance protects the landlord against any liabilities.
How to claim Umbrella Insurance?
Your umbrella insurance claim can be submitted easily and quickly. Just be sure to include the required paperwork—which should be valid, duly completed, and stamped—to support your claims. Here is a quick guide to filing a claim with your umbrella insurance.
- The policyholder must notify the insurance company about the incident number in writing
- Incident's time and date, the kind of loss, and other specifics should be mentioned
- All the records should be delivered to the representative so they may assess the situation
- Compensation will be paid in accordance with the guidelines for compensation payment that are outlined in the policy language
- The claim will be settled if the evaluation is deemed satisfactory