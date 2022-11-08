Paytm Money: Learn how to invest online through Paytm, step-by-step guide

Paytm is a mobile app designed primarily for payments and recharges that functions as a digital wallet. Through Paytm Money, you may purchase stocks and mutual funds. To browse the 'Stocks and IPO' section, go onto your Paytm app and select the "All Services" icon. When you click on "Mutual Funds," a browser or the Paytm Money app will be launched.

If you are an investor, Paytm Money offers fund schemes that are rated by well-known organisations and enable you to compare fund performances as well as portfolio insights. It provides a simple account opening process and offers a few free, completely transparent investment plans.

Know how to invest online with Paytm, step-by-step guide:

Step: 1. Install the ‘Paytm Money,’ app.

Step: 2. Sign in with your Paytm credentials.

Step: 3. Enter the OTP that Paytm sent to your registered mobile phone.

Step: 4. You can invest in mutual funds, stocks, NPS, and explore ‘Future Options’ there. You can also get guides on how to use WealthBasket to build an outperforming stock and ETF portfolio.

Step: 5. To find direct mutual funds to invest in, select the "Mutual Funds" area. You can look through funds organised by top ratings, fund categories, asset management companies, fund managers, etc. For easier fund selection, you can also research investment ideas.

Step: 6. For investors to compare, all fund schemes include thorough information such as NAV, fund managers, returns, and other funds in the same category. You get access to the scheme documentation, fund information, and AMC information, as well as information on asset allocation in detail and summary. Before investing, it is also suggested that you examine the riskometer and the minimum SIP amount.