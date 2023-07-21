Headlines

Meet India's richest MLA whose net worth is Rs 1400 crore

The richest MLA in India has assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

The wealthiest MLA in the nation has assets worth over 1,400 crore, while a West Bengali MLA only has 2,000 to his name. 

D K Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and deputy chief minister of the state, is the richest MLA in the nation with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore, as per a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW).

D K Shivakumar is also Water Resources and Bengaluru Development and Town Planning & Bengaluru Urban District Incharge Minister since 20 May 2023 as a member of the Indian National Congress

KH Puttaswamy Gowda, an independent MLA with assets of 1,267 crore, is listed second on ADR's list of the wealthiest MLAs. With 1,156 crore, Priya Krishna of the Congress is in second place behind him.

Check the top 10 list of MLAs with the highest assets:

1. D K Shivakumar (INC) - Kanakapura, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1413 crore

2. K H Puttaswamy Gowda (IND) - Gauribidanur, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1267 crore

3. Priyakrishna (INC) - Govindarajanagar, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 1156 crore

4. N. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) - Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 668 crore

5. Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP) - Mansa, Gujarat 2022 - Total Assets: Rs 661 crore

6. Suresha B S (INC) - Hebbal, Karnataka 2023 - Total Assets: Rs 648 crore

7. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) - Pulivendla, Andhra Pradesh 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 510 crore

8. Parag Shah (BJP) - Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 500 crore

9. T.s. Baba (INC) - Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh 2018 - Total Assets: Rs 500 crore

10. Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) - Malabar Hill, Maharashtra 2019 - Total Assets: Rs 441 crore

